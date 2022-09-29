BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Derick Gage was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Stine Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Derick Gage was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Stine Road.
Gage is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away.
He is described as a Black boy, 16 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black prescription glasses, a black hat, white shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Gage’s whereabouts can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.