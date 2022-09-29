 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD asks for public's help to find teen reported missing

Derick Gage.jpg

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.

Derick Gage was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Stine Road.

Coronavirus Cases