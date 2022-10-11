 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

Tyler Scharnick

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding an adult who was reported missing and believed to be at-rick due to a medical condition.

Tyler Scharnick was last seen Monday in the 6100 block of Camp Street.

