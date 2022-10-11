BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding an adult who was reported missing and believed to be at-rick due to a medical condition.
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding an adult who was reported missing and believed to be at-rick due to a medical condition.
Tyler Scharnick was last seen Monday in the 6100 block of Camp Street.
He is described as: white, male, 32 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.
