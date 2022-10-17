BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing.
James Edward Hunter was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Friday at 1205 8th St.
He is described as: Black, male, 58 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and a paraplegic in a wheelchair.
Anyone with information regarding Hunter’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.
