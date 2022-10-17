 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

James Edward Hunter.png

James Edward Hunter was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Friday at 1205 8th St. He is described as: Black, male, 58 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and a paraplegic in a wheelchair.

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing.

James Edward Hunter was last seen at 1:35 p.m. Friday at 1205 8th St.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget