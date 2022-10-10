BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing and is considered at-risk.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing and is considered at-risk.
Michael Wilson was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99.
Wilson is considered at-risk due to his age and a medical condition.
He is described: white, male, 64 years old, 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 230 pounds, with white hair, a white beard, blue eyes, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.
