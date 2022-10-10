 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

Michael Wilson.png

Michael Wilson

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing and is considered at-risk.

Michael Wilson was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99.

