BPD asks for public's help to find 2 suspects in attempted theft

Suspect #2.jpg

The second suspect, whose photograph was released, was described as: Hispanic, male, mid- to late-30s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with dark brown hair and a goatee, and numerous tattoos on his shoulders, arms and chest.

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two suspects sought for the attempted grand theft of two off-road go-karts. 

The attempted theft happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. July 27 in the 2900 block of Hollins Street.

