BPD asks for public’s help to solve fatal shooting of 12-year-old

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a renewed call for help from the public to help solve a fatal shooting last May that killed a 12-year-old girl in front of her home.
Kern Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspects responsible.
“The murder of Ahmaya Alexander is tragic and sickening. The Bakersfield Police Department will make every effort to locate those responsible for her death and hold them accountable,” said Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry. “We need help from our community to make our neighborhoods safer and prevent future senseless acts of violence.”
Alexander was killed in the 1000 block of L Street on May 21.
Two suspects approached the complex and fired more than a dozen rounds at the unaccompanied child, while she was using her phone on the front porch of an apartment, according to a BPD news release.
“The murder is believed to be another example of gang violence, which has plagued our community for decades,” the BPD statement added. “That particular neighborhood has been hit especially hard, with more than three dozen murders occurring since 2017, including several juvenile victims.”
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation, please contact Detective Robert Woods at 661-326-3919 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.