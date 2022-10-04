BPD asks for public’s help to locate teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing.
Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez was last seen Tuesday in the 3800 block of Teal Street.
She is considered at-risk because she is a first-time runaway.
Alvarez is described as Hispanic, 16 years old, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, 111 pounds, long black hair, brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants.
Anyone with information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
