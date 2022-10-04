 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help to locate teen reported missing

Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez.png

Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen who was reported missing.

Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez was last seen Tuesday in the 3800 block of Teal Street.

