BPD asks for public’s help to ID theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for shoplifting. The offense occurred Feb. 19 at WalMart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road.
The first suspect is described as a Black woman who was wearing prescription glasses, leopard print shower cap, a black shirt and black pants.
The second suspect is a Black woman who was wearing prescription glasses, yellow “GAP” hooded sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information can contact Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.