BPD asks for public’s help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect responsible for a theft that occurred on April 1 in the 1200 block of Fairview Road.
The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, with slim build, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, black curly hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue and gray shirt, dark jeans and black shoes in possession of a skateboard.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Tramel at 661-679-0144 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.