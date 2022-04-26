 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help to ID robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a Fastrip store on South Chester Avenue.

During the March 15 robbery, the suspect discharged a handgun around 1:16 a.m. but no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to mid-20s, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short black hair, wearing a blue and black sweater and blue jeans, armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-327-7111.

