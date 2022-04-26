 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help to ID catalytic converter thieves

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The theft took place 3 p.m. March 31 in the 3400 block of Reeder Avenue. The suspects fled in an older white Honda CRV, with two different rims.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, medium complexion, medium build, wearing white collar shirt with one red thick stripe and two small black stripes, black pants, black and white vans with a gray hat, and tattoos on both arms.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall, weighing between 220 and 240 pounds, with a medium complexion, heavy set, wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue basketball shorts and a black hat, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Perez at 661-852-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

