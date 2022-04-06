 Skip to main content
BPD asks for public’s help to ID bank robber

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank on Panama Lane on Tuesday.

The suspect entered the Strata Credit Union at 1535 Panama Lane around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, presented a note to the teller demanding currency and fled with an undetermined amount of cash, according to a BPD news release.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late-20s, medium height, with a thin build and light brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt. a black Raiders baseball hat, blue shorts and short black socks over longer white socks.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jason Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327- 7111.

