BPD asks for public’s help to find teen reported missing

Mykel Davis is described as: Black/Hispanic, male, 14 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has been reported missing.

Mykel Davis was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday at Ridgeview High School.

