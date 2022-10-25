BPD asks for public’s help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has been reported missing.
Mykel Davis was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday at Ridgeview High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has been reported missing.
Mykel Davis was last seen at about 3 p.m. Monday at Ridgeview High School.
He is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.
He is described as: Black/Hispanic, male, 14 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 291,206
Deaths: 2,561
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 286,030
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.25
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/20/22