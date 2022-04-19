BPD asks for public’s help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to find a teenager reported missing.
Destiny Koch-Sipe, 16, was last seen at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 9100 block of Seahurst Court. Koch- Sipe is considered “at-risk” due to no prior history of running away. Koch-Sipe is described as a white girl, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, with a gold ring in her right nostril.
She was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, black shorts with a blue stripe and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Koch-Sipe’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.