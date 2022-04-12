BPD asks for public’s help to find murder suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public’s help with any information regarding the whereabouts of Kira Burton II, 25, of Bakersfield.
Burton has an active arrest warrant for murder in connection with a March 22 shooting death of a man at the intersection of California Avenue and P Street.
Burton is described as a Black man, with black hair in long braids, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 145 pounds.
He was last seen driving a black 2012 four-door Acura TL with tinted windows, California license plate No. 6XAW810.
Burton II is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.
Both Burton II and the black Acura used in the homicide are still outstanding.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Burton II or the described vehicle are encouraged to contact Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.