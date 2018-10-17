The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Chengsen Yu, 58, who was last seen on Monday in the area of the Days Inn located at 818 S. Real Road.
She is unfamiliar with the Bakersfield area and does not speak English.
She is five feet tall, 140 pounds, black and orange hair, with brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective D. Jordan at 661-326-3872 or the BPD office at 661-327-7111.
