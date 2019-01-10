The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying three suspects responsible for a burglary.
An incident involving three suspects occurred Dec. 17 at a business on the 4900 block of Grissom Street, BPD said in a news release.
After the incident, all three suspects fled in a green 2000s model Chevrolet Suburban with running boards.
One suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, 5 foot, 11 inches, 200 pounds, wearing a baseball cap and a long-sleeve shirt with “undefeated” printed on the back.
The two other suspects are described as being black males wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
