The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a man suspected off assault.
At approximately 5:50 p.m., Oct. 17, the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim during a physical altercation in the 900 block of Flower St.
Following the alleged assault, the suspect produced a firearm and shot at the victim who was able to flee the area without injury, according to the report.
The suspect occupied a vehicle believed to be a 1998-2003 two-tone blue and gray Toyota Sienna van, the report said.
The suspect’s fled westbound on Flower Street in the vehicle, BPD said in the report.
The suspect is identified as a Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’8’’, 230 pounds, with dark hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black Raiders baseball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 661-326-3273 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.