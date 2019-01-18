The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect of a burglary at Sequoia Middle School at 900 Belle Terrace on Jan. 5.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 30 and 35 years old, medium build, with short black hair, mustache with a short beard, last seen wearing a black and gray hooded jacket with blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Salazar at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.