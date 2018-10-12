The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect responsible for a theft that occurred Sept. 10 in the 700 block of Chester Avenue.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30, 5’8’’, 170 pounds, with short black hair and a dark mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or the BPD at 327-7111.
