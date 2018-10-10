The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who were involved in a theft from a business on Aug. 28 in the 2700 block of Auto Mall Drive.
The vehicle used during the offense is described as an older white-colored Ford Truck with an extended cab.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective D. Jordan at 661-326-3872 or the BPD office at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.