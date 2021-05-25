You have permission to edit this article.
BPD asks for public assistance identifying alleged suspect in catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a catalytic converter theft that took place earlier this month in the 1100 block of Union Avenue.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 6 at 2:10 p.m.

The BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and jeans at the time of the theft.

Police said he was driving a maroon Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richardi at the BPD at (661) 326-3858.

