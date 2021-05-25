BPD asks for public assistance identifying alleged suspect in catalytic converter theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a catalytic converter theft that took place earlier this month in the 1100 block of Union Avenue.
According to police, the incident occurred on May 6 at 2:10 p.m.
The BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and jeans at the time of the theft.
Police said he was driving a maroon Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richardi at the BPD at (661) 326-3858.