BPD asks for help with juvenile reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to try and find a teen who was reported missing.
Latrell James was last seen at 11:10 a.m. April 22 in the 2600 block of Chandler Court.
James is considered at-risk due to having no prior history of running away.
He is described as a Black boy, 14 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black, braided shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, yellow and orange shorts, black socks and flip-flop shoes.
Anyone with information regarding James’s whereabouts can contact the
Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.