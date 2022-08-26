BPD asks for help to locate hit-and-run suspect

Bakersfield Police Department officers are asking for the public's help to identify their suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision.
The suspect's vehicle is described as an early-2000's model black Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with an extended cab and damage near the driver's side headlight, with an inoperable driver's side rear taillight.
The BPD reported a hit-and-run collision took place at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 400 block of Union Avenue, where the truck struck a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by the motorist.
Anyone with information regarding the collision can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.