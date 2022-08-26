 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to locate hit-and-run suspect

The suspect's vehicle is described as an early-2000's model black Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with an extended cab and damage near the driver's side headlight, with an inoperable driver's side rear taillight.

 Courtesy BPD

Bakersfield Police Department officers are asking for the public's help to identify their suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

