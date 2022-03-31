BPD asks for help to identify theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in its investigation into the ongoing theft of catalytic converters and vehicle burglaries in the Bakersfield area.
The suspects have targeted parking structures in the downtown area.
The first suspect is a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and a mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Cali" on the front, white undershirt, dark pants, white shoes and carrying a black backpack on his back.
The second suspect is a Hispanic woman, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a dark green jacket, light-colored jeans, white shoes and carrying a dark purple backpack on her back, with a black face mask covering her face.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.