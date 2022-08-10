BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of theft suspects.
The BPD released screenshots from security footage showing a man and a woman who stole from a vehicle parked in the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway on July 23, according to a BPD news release.
The suspects are also responsible for fraudulent use of the victim's credit cards.
The first suspect is described as a Black woman 20 to 30 years old, medium build, long black hair, wearing a multicolored sweater, black leggings, a lime green baseball cap, black socks and slides.
The second suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, medium build, black hair, black goatee, white long-sleeve shirt, gray joggers, a red baseball cap and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Madriz at 661-326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.