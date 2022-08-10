 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to ID theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a pair of theft suspects.

The BPD released screenshots from security footage showing a man and a woman who stole from a vehicle parked in the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway on July 23, according to a BPD news release.

