BPD asks for help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for theft.
The theft happened at the Walmart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road at 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 22. The first suspect is described as a man of unknown race in his 20s to 30s, with a medium-heavy build, who was last seen wearing a gray beanie, face mask, blue jacket over a black sweater and dark-colored pants. The second suspect is a woman of unknown race, in her 20s to 30s, with brown hair, wearing a face mask, a black sweater and cheetah print leggings.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.