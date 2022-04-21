BPD asks for help to ID residential burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for an April 1 residential burglary.
The theft occurred at 4 p.m. in the 12400 block of Childress Street.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build and brown hair, wearing a red bandana, gray shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Miller of the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-852-7039.