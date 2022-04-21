 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to ID couple accused of car theft

Stolen vehicle.jpg

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects of an auto theft that occurred in January.

The suspects were observed occupying a stolen vehicle, which has since been recovered, according to the release.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s, with long dark hair, wearing a dark hat with Champion logo on the front and a white shirt. She also has a large tattoo covering the front of her neck.

The second suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s with medium-length hair, a mustache and a thin beard.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 661-679-0130 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

