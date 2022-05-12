 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD asks for help to ID catalytic converter theft suspect

2500 Mount Vernon 2

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 to 140 pounds, long brown hair, tattoo on her left wrist and a tattoo similar to a paw print on her chest, wearing a red/gray athletic tank top, gray shorts and red and white Jordan shoes.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. March 19 in the 2500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 to 140 pounds, long brown hair, tattoo on her left wrist and a tattoo similar to a paw print on her chest, wearing a red/gray athletic tank top, gray shorts and red and white Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases