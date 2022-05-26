 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to ID burglary suspect

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help to identify a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary.

The incident occurred on at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 5 in the 3100 block of 24th Street. The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 to 180 pounds, short red/blonde hair, red/blonde goatee, wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt under a blue Lowes shirt, gray hat and black jeans, possibly a transient near the intersection of 24th Street and Oak Street.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

