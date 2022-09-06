 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to ID armed robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, blue baseball cap with white “KC” logo on front, black shirt, with “Cookies” in white lettering on front, blue shorts, white socks, white and black sandals “slides” and black sunglasses.

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred around 12:57 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Dollar General at at 401 Union Ave.

