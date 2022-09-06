BPD asks for help to ID armed robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery occurred around 12:57 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Dollar General at at 401 Union Ave.
The suspect entered the driver’s side of a 2009 Red Ford Fusion — California license plate 7TEZ989 — which was parked in the parking lot of the business.
The vehicle was previously reported stolen out of Palmdale.
The suspect is described as a Black man, 25 to 35 years old, blue baseball cap with white “KC” logo on front, black shirt, with “Cookies” in white lettering on front, blue shorts, white socks, white and black sandals “slides” and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Danni Melendez at 661-326-3919 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
