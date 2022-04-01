BPD asks for help to ID 2 robbery suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify two suspects in a March 17 robbery.
The incident occurred at Macy’s located at 2701 Ming Ave.
One suspect was confronted by loss-prevention prior to leaving the business with unpaid merchandise. A second suspect entered the store and brandished a knife during the confrontation.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing a black shirts, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes, carrying a black and white backpack. The second suspect is a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, wearing a red and black flannel long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a multicolored backpack,
Hispanic male, approximately 5’6, 150, thin build, wearing a red/black flannel long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a multicolored backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective A. Watkin at the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3558.