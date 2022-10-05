BPD asks for help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Christina Villalobos was last seen at around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of University Avenue.
Villalobos is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away and a medical condition.
She is described as female, Hispanic, 15 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Villalobos’ whereabouts can contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.
