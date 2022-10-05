 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to find teen reported missing

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.35.34 PM.png

Christina Villalobos

 The Bakersfield Californian

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who was reported missing.

Christina Villalobos was last seen at around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of University Avenue.

