BPD asks for help to find suspect in hit-and-run investigation

The Bakersfield Police Department asked for the public’s help to find a man they’ve identified as the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash, according to a BPD news release.
Eric Miles, 31, of Bakersfield, is wanted on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license from a prior DUI, as well as a probation violation, the release stated.
The investigation stems from an incident that happened at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, when an SUV crashed into a Jeep in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue. The man driving the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A woman who was a passenger in the Jeep sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Eric Miles can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.