BPD asks for help to find missing teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on Tuesday. Bravo is considered at risk because he had no prior history of running away.
Bravo is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic girl, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black tank top with red flowers, black shorts, brown sandals.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.