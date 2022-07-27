 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to find missing teen

22-146626 ALEXANDRA BRAVO

Alexandra Johana Bravo

 Courtesy BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Alexandra Johana Bravo was last seen in the 600 block of Lake Street on Tuesday. Bravo is considered at risk because he had no prior history of running away.

