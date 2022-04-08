 Skip to main content
BPD asks for help to find man reported missing

Mitchell

Joshua Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the 2800 block of White Lane on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. He is described as a Black man 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, black, shoulder-length dreadlocks with brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a clown on his left forearm.

 Courtesy of the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a person who was reported missing.

Mitchell was last seen driving a gold 2022 Toyota Highlander with Nevada license plate: 536U00.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111

