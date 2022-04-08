BPD asks for help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a person who was reported missing.
Joshua Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the 2800 block of White Lane on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. He is described as a Black man 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, black, shoulder-length dreadlocks with brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a clown on his left forearm.
Mitchell was last seen driving a gold 2022 Toyota Highlander with Nevada license plate: 536U00.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111