The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect at Office Depot, 8800 Rosedale Highway, on Nov. 23.
The suspect is described by police as a white male, in his mid-30s, with a medium build, wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Guinn at 326-3273 the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
