The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a burglary suspect.
The March 30 incident occurred just before 2:20 p.m. at a house in the 2300 block of Dracena Street.
BPD described the suspect as a black man between 20 and 25 years old. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo and dark pants at the time of the burglary.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Jesse Perez 326-3593.
