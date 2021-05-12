You have permission to edit this article.
BPD asks for community assistance locating two teenage girls

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating two missing female juveniles.

Darlyne Florez and Stacy Florez were last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Pacheco Road, according to a news release from the BPD. They’re considered at risk because they have no prior history of running away.

The BPD described Stacy Florez as a 16-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police described Darlyne Florez as a 14-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the teenagers whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

