The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for robbery and making threats with a firearm and a local fast food restaurant.
The incident took place at Jack in the Box located, 4200 Chester Avenue, on Nov. 11 at 12:20 p.m.
BPD said the suspect was driving a white Chevrolet Cobalt and fled northbound on North Chester Avenue.
Police described him as a Hispanic man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arvizu at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.