The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing adult who is considered at-risk because of her mental health condition.
According to BPD, Christine Ramos was last seen May 3, just before 8 p.m., in the 3500 block of Amur Maple Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road.
BPD described Ramos as a 69-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt, blue denim shorts, white socks and black shoes.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
