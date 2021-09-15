BPD asks community's help to find grand theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s help to identify two men involved in a grand theft at about 9 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue.
The first suspect is a Black man, approximately 6 foot, 2 inches. He weighs about 260 pounds and was last seen wearing a black wave cap, a black and white T-shirt, gray shorts and white shoes.
The second suspect is a Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet, 11 inches. He weighs around 230 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue and yellow shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947.