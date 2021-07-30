BPD asks community to identify robbery suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s help to find a robbery suspect.
The robbery happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in 9600 block of Hageman Road. The suspect's vehicle could be a black 1990s Honda Civic, with two doors, police said.
Last seen, the rear license plate says Cerritos SaturnofCerritos.com, police said.
The following are the suspect’s identifying details: A Black woman, 20 to 30 years old, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and has a large tattoo on her left shoulder.
Anyone with information can call Detective Hernandez at 661-326-3592 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.