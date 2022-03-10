BPD asks community to help find missing, at-risk man

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community to help find a missing, at-risk man.
Andrew Tuiasosopo, 55, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 8000 Kroll Way. Tuiasosopo is a Pacific Islander, about 5 foot, 11 inches and weighs roughly 210 pounds.
He is bald with brown eyes and has several tribal tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown flannel and tan shorts.
Tuiasosopo was last seen driving a 2001 Gray Dodge Ram 2500.
Anyone with information about Tuiasosopo can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.