The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating an auto theft suspect.
The suspect allegedly stole a vehicle from a parking lot in the 800 block of E. California Avenue on Nov. 30, BPD said in a release.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, six feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black beanie, grey sweatshirt, black jeans and black and white athletic shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Det. Martin with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force at 661-201-8610 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
