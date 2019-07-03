The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Analynn Taylor was last seen on June 26 at about 7:40 p.m. in the area of Mountain Ridge Drive and McKee Road.
Taylor is 5 feet 7 inches tall with long blond hair and blue eyes. She is considered high risk because of medical conditions.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
