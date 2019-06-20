The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men suspected to have assaulted and robbed two people in Central Bakersfield.
On June 2, the two suspects assaulted and robbed two people near the McDonald's at 1812 Union Ave. Police described the first suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old man, who is about five feet eleven inches tall with a slim build. The second suspect is also described as 20 to 30 years old, about five feet eleven inches tall with a slim build.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective John Bishop at 326-3511 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.