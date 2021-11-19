BPD asking for help to locate robbery suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a pair of suspects involved in an armed robbery. The incident took place around 11:33 p.m. Nov. 2, at the Tacos La Villa at 1523 East California Ave., according to a BPD news release.
The man identified by police in photos as Suspect No. 1 approached the business’s drive-thru window, brandished a firearm and demanded money, while the person identified as Suspect No. 2 acted as a lookout.
Suspect No. 1 took the cash register, and then both suspects fled the scene, according to the release. Suspect No. 1 is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a gray hooded sweater, black pants and white shoes. Suspect No. 2 is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a black hooded jacket, scarf, blue jeans and dark shoes, the release stated.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.