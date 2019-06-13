The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman allegedly involved in a theft.
The incident occurred May 10 at about 9:00 p.m. at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road.
BPD described the suspect as a woman in her late 20s with a medium build, brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
